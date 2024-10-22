Isaiah Collier Injury: Won't play in opener

Collier won't play in Wednesday's regular-season opener versus the Grizzlies due to a right hamstring strain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collier suffered the injury during the preseason and missed the club's final two matchups. The rookie is set to be reevaluated this week, and he could return as soon as Friday against the Warriors. If Collier misses additional time, Patty Mills and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates for extra playing time in the backcourt.