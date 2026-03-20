Isaiah Collier Injury: Won't play Saturday
Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
The second-year point guard will join Keyonte George (hamstring) on the inactive list for a second consecutive contest, and the former's next opportunity to play will come Monday against Toronto. With Collier out, Elijah Harkless, Bez Mbeng and Kennedy Chandler are candidates for expanded roles.
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