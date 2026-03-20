Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

The second-year point guard will join Keyonte George (hamstring) on the inactive list for a second consecutive contest, and the former's next opportunity to play will come Monday against Toronto. With Collier out, Elijah Harkless, Bez Mbeng and Kennedy Chandler are candidates for expanded roles.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
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