Isaiah Collier Injury: Won't return Sunday

Collier won't return to Sunday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion.

Collier exited partway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest and will not be able to return. He concludes the contest with 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in 24 minutes. Bez Mbeng figures to get extra minutes down the stretch with Collier out.