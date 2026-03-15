Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Collier won't return to Sunday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion.

Collier exited partway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest and will not be able to return. He concludes the contest with 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in 24 minutes. Bez Mbeng figures to get extra minutes down the stretch with Collier out.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
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