Isaiah Collier News: Assigned to G League

The Jazz assigned Collier to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Monday.

The rookie first-round pick has seen consistent playing time off the Jazz's bench this season, but he'll head to the G League to get some additional reps. Over his last 15 outings (including one start), Collier has averaged 3.7 points, 3.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 18.2 minutes per game.