Isaiah Collier News: Back to bench Saturday

Collier is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Jazz will shift their lineup Saturday, and Collier will return to the bench since Jordan Clarkson will get the nod in the backcourt alongside Collin Sexton. Collier is averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds across 16.1 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.