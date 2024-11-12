Isaiah Collier News: Back to bench Tuesday

Collier will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Keyonte George (foot) returning from a one-game absence, Collier will slide back to the bench. The rookie logged his first NBA start in Saturday's win over the Spurs, during which he recorded seven points (3-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes