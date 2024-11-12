Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Collier will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Keyonte George (foot) returning from a one-game absence, Collier will slide back to the bench. The rookie logged his first NBA start in Saturday's win over the Spurs, during which he recorded seven points (3-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
