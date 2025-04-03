Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Collier News: Big double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Collier finished Wednesday's 143-105 loss to the Rockets with 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 32 minutes.

It's the 10th double-double of the season for the rookie point guard, while the 22 points represent his best scoring effort since Jan. 12. Collier is staying productive to close out the campaign, averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 boards, 1.3 steals and 0.9 threes over the last 12 games even as the Jazz try to secure the worst record in the NBA.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
