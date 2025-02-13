Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Collier News: Continues to pile up assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 9:55pm

Collier produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Collier posted his seventh straight game, distributing at least eight assists, but it did come with a career-high seven turnovers. Overall, the rookie first-rounder has been a revelation for the Jazz ahead of the All-Star break. Collier has settled in as Utah's starting point guard over Keyonte George, and he's averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes over his 11 games.

