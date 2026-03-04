Isaiah Collier News: Contributes off bench
Collier provided 18 points (5-10 FG, 8-8 FT), five assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Philadelphia.
Collier gave the Jazz the spark off the bench that they needed during Wednesday's close loss, with the second-year pro leading the team with five dimes while finishing as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Keyonte George (30 points). Collier has taken on a larger role as the season has progressed, and since Feb. 1 he has averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 32.0 minutes per game in 13 outings (nine starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 2310 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2310 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1221 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1221 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More