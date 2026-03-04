Isaiah Collier News: Contributes off bench

Collier provided 18 points (5-10 FG, 8-8 FT), five assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Philadelphia.

Collier gave the Jazz the spark off the bench that they needed during Wednesday's close loss, with the second-year pro leading the team with five dimes while finishing as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Keyonte George (30 points). Collier has taken on a larger role as the season has progressed, and since Feb. 1 he has averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 32.0 minutes per game in 13 outings (nine starts).