Isaiah Collier News: Delivers double-double Monday

Collier posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to Indiana.

The 29th overall pick in the 2024 Draft continues to look good as part of Utah's starting five. Collier has scored in double digits in eight of the last 11 games while producing his first three career double-doubles, averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 assists, 3.7 boards, 0.9 steals and 0.9 threes over that stretch while shooting a very respectable 46.3 percent from the floor. Given Keyonte George's continued shooting struggles -- he has shot 37.3 percent from the field during that same period -- it doesn't seem as though Collier will be returning to the bench any time soon.