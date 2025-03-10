Isaiah Collier News: Double-double against Sixers

Collier registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the 76ers.

It was the ninth double-double of the season for the rookie point guard, with seven of them coming since the beginning of February. During that 18-game stretch, Collier is averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.1 steals, but his shooting remains a work in progress -- he has yet to sink a three-pointer in the month of March, going 0-for-10 from long range over his last six appearances.