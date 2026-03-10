Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Collier (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Collier was unable to play against the Warriors on Monday due to an illness, and he missed the Jazz's prior game against the Bucks on Saturday while attending to a personal matter. The 2024 first-rounder is on track to return Wednesday, and Collier could start against New York if Keyonte George (illness) is unable to play.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago