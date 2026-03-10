Isaiah Collier News: Fades injury report
Collier (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Collier was unable to play against the Warriors on Monday due to an illness, and he missed the Jazz's prior game against the Bucks on Saturday while attending to a personal matter. The 2024 first-rounder is on track to return Wednesday, and Collier could start against New York if Keyonte George (illness) is unable to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2810 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More