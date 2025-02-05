Isaiah Collier News: Game-high 11 assists Wednesday

Collier supplied 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Warriors.

It was the fourth double-double of the season for the rookie first-rounder, who dished out a game-high 11 assists Wednesday. With Collin Sexton on the shelf with an ankle injury, Collier should be able to hold down a spot in Utah's starting lineup going forward. Collier has reached double-digit scoring figures in six straight outings, a period during which he's averaging 13.0 points, 8.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes.