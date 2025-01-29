Isaiah Collier News: Hands out nine assists

Collier totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and nine assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to Golden State.

Collier has started three games in a row for the Jazz, and that's likely to stick for the foreseeable future as the franchise continues to lean on its younger players. Collier has 12 starts to his name so far, posting averages of 9.8 points, 8.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.