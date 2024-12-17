Isaiah Collier News: Heading to G League on Tuesday

Collier was assigned to the Jazz's G League affiliate Tuesday.

Collier will join the Salt Lake City Stars ahead of their G League Winter Showcase matchup against the Cleveland Charge on Friday, though it is unclear if he'll stick around long enough to suit up. The rookie has served as a spark off the bench behind Keyonte George this year, and in his last five outings with the parent club, Collier has averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 assists across 15.4 minutes per contest.