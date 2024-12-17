Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Heading to G League on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 4:53pm

Collier was assigned to the Jazz's G League affiliate Tuesday.

Collier will join the Salt Lake City Stars ahead of their G League Winter Showcase matchup against the Cleveland Charge on Friday, though it is unclear if he'll stick around long enough to suit up. The rookie has served as a spark off the bench behind Keyonte George this year, and in his last five outings with the parent club, Collier has averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 assists across 15.4 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
