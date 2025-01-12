Isaiah Collier News: Heads to locker room Sunday
Collier left Sunday's contest against the Nets after taking a hard fall, but has been cleared to return to the game Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Collier took a hard fall on a shot attempt and left for the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. After a quick trip to the back, Collier was cleared to return, so he shouldn't be in danger of missing any time.
