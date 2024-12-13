Isaiah Collier News: Inefficient in G League
Collier recorded 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime loss to the G League's San Diego Clippers. After the game, the Jazz recalled Collier from the Salt Lake City Stars.
Collier will return to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League. The rookie guard is averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 17.4 minutes across 16 appearances for the Jazz this season.
