Isaiah Collier News: Leads Utah in steals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 5:38pm

Collier accumulated two assists, two steals and one rebound in 12 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Collier led the team in steals during his limited run Sunday. The rookie has seen a decrease in playing time over his last five games, during which he has surpassed 20 minutes only once, averaging 1.8 points and 3.0 assists across 14.8 minutes per game.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
