Isaiah Collier News: Leads Utah in steals Sunday

Collier accumulated two assists, two steals and one rebound in 12 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Collier led the team in steals during his limited run Sunday. The rookie has seen a decrease in playing time over his last five games, during which he has surpassed 20 minutes only once, averaging 1.8 points and 3.0 assists across 14.8 minutes per game.