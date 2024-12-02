Isaiah Collier News: Leads Utah in steals Sunday
Collier accumulated two assists, two steals and one rebound in 12 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.
Collier led the team in steals during his limited run Sunday. The rookie has seen a decrease in playing time over his last five games, during which he has surpassed 20 minutes only once, averaging 1.8 points and 3.0 assists across 14.8 minutes per game.
