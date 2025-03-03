Isaiah Collier News: Nearly double-doubles

Collier had 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-121 loss to the Pelicans.

The Jazz were missing most of their usual players Sunday for the first leg of the back-to-back set. That's a trend that could continue, as the Jazz aren't exactly playing for much these days. Despite some heavy workloads, Collier has been a bit underwhelming in nine-category formats. Over his last 10 games, he put up averages of 10.2 points, 9.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers on 41.9 percent from the field and 64.5 percent from the line with 3.4 turnovers.