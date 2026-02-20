Isaiah Collier News: Nets 24 points with six stocks

Collier recorded 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to Memphis.

Collier wreaked havoc on the defensive end, tying career highs in steals and blocks, and this was the fourth game of his career with at least four steals. Collier has been flirting with top-40 value over the past eight games with averages of 18.1 points, 10.9 dimes and 2.5 swipes per contest.