Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Collier (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Collier left Sunday's loss to the Kings due to a right knee contusion, but he's good to go for Wednesday. Over his last seven appearances, Collier has averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.8 minutes per game.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago