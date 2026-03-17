Isaiah Collier News: Omitted from injury report

Collier (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Collier left Sunday's loss to the Kings due to a right knee contusion, but he's good to go for Wednesday. Over his last seven appearances, Collier has averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.8 minutes per game.