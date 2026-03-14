Isaiah Collier News: One dime short of double-double
Collier ended with 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Back in the starting five for the second time in five March appearances, Collier came up just shy of his 11th double-double of the season, which would have tied the total from his rookie campaign. The second-year guard missed a couple games last week due to an illness, but in nine games (five starts) since the All-Star break he's averaging 17.1 points, 6.4 assists, 1.9 boards and 1.6 steals in 26.6 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 95 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 77 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 77 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 59 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More