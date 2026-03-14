Isaiah Collier News: One dime short of double-double

Collier ended with 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Back in the starting five for the second time in five March appearances, Collier came up just shy of his 11th double-double of the season, which would have tied the total from his rookie campaign. The second-year guard missed a couple games last week due to an illness, but in nine games (five starts) since the All-Star break he's averaging 17.1 points, 6.4 assists, 1.9 boards and 1.6 steals in 26.6 minutes.