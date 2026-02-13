Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Productive in Thursday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Collier contributed 15 points (3-8 FG, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 36 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Making his third straight start and sixth in seven February games while Keyonte George (ankle) remains sidelined, Collier just missed picking up his 10th double-double of the season. Four of those nine double-doubles have come this month, and he's averaging 17.3 points, 11.7 assists, 3.4 boards and 2.3 steals in February. The Jazz haven't been rushing George back into the lineup as they try to stay near the bottom of the standings, and the top of the lottery, so Collier's role won't necessarily shrink on the other side of the All-Star break.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago