Isaiah Collier News: Productive in Thursday's start

Collier contributed 15 points (3-8 FG, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 36 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Making his third straight start and sixth in seven February games while Keyonte George (ankle) remains sidelined, Collier just missed picking up his 10th double-double of the season. Four of those nine double-doubles have come this month, and he's averaging 17.3 points, 11.7 assists, 3.4 boards and 2.3 steals in February. The Jazz haven't been rushing George back into the lineup as they try to stay near the bottom of the standings, and the top of the lottery, so Collier's role won't necessarily shrink on the other side of the All-Star break.