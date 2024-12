Utah recalled Collier from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

Collier made a huge impression during Monday's 131-114 win over the Stockton Kings in the G League, posting 36 points (15-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes. He could get more opportunities with the Jazz going forward with the team off to a 5-18 start.