Isaiah Collier News: Returns from G League

The Jazz recalled Collier from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Collier will be back with the Jazz for Friday's game against the Suns and should serve as Keyonte George's primary backup. The rookie first-round pick played 36 minutes for the Stars in Thursday's 115-113 overtime loss to the San Diego Clippers, finishing with 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal.