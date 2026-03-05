Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Scores season-high 27 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Collier had 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 victory over Washington.

Collier moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Keyonte George (right ankle management), and it's safe to say he made the most of the opportunity. Three of Collier's games with at least 20 points have come off the bench this season, but he stood out in more areas than just scoring. This was also his 10th game with double-digit assists in 2025-26.

