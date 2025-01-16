Isaiah Collier News: Sets new career-high mark in dimes

Collier ended Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists over 26 minutes.

Collier has been playing well in a starting role in recent weeks and has excelled as a playmaker. The rookie out of USC is averaging 8.3 points, 7.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in eight starts this season, and while the efficiency is still lacking, he's taken advantage of the larger role he's had of late.