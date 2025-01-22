Isaiah Collier News: Shifts back to bench

Collier won't start Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City.

With Collin Sexton back in Utah's starting backcourt after resting in Monday's game against New Orleans, Collier will revert to the second unit Wednesday against the Thunder. The rookie guard has averaged 12.5 points, 9.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 threes in 32.6 minutes over his last six games, so Collier should maintain a significant role from the Jazz's bench.