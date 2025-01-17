Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Shifts back to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 4:50pm

Collier is coming off the bench in Friday's game against the Pelicans.

With Collin Sexton and Keyonte George manning Utah's backcourt, Collier is the odd man out Friday. Across his past four outings, Collier is averaging 11.8 points, 8.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 threes in 31.0 minutes, so he should still play meaningful minutes off the Jazz's bench in the absence of Jordan Clarkson (foot).

