Isaiah Collier News: Standout performance in loss

Collier totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Hornets.

Collier continues his late-season resurgence, turning in another impressive two-way performance. The Jazz began leaning into their youth a little earlier than expected this season, allowing Collier to step into a sizeable role. Although his production has fluctuated, he has proven to be arguably their best ball-handler, a welcome sight given the team is littered with talented big men. In his past seven games, Collier is averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per game.