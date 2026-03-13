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Isaiah Collier News: Starting sans George

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 6:49pm

Collier will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The second-year point guard will step into the first unit due to the absence of Keyonte George, who is expected to miss at least two weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. As a starter this season (16 games), Collier has averaged 15.3 points, 8.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
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