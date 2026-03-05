Isaiah Collier News: Starting Thursday vs. Washington
Collier is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Wizards on Thursday.
Keyonte George has been ruled out for Thursday's game due to right ankle injury management, so Collier will enter the starting lineup for the 16th time this season. Collier started in nine of the Jazz's first 10 games of February, and over that span he averaged 17.3 points, 9.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals over 33.7 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 2310 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2310 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1221 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1221 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More