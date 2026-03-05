Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Starting Thursday vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Collier is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Wizards on Thursday.

Keyonte George has been ruled out for Thursday's game due to right ankle injury management, so Collier will enter the starting lineup for the 16th time this season. Collier started in nine of the Jazz's first 10 games of February, and over that span he averaged 17.3 points, 9.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals over 33.7 minutes per game.

