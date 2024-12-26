Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Starting vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Collier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Collier will make the second start of his NBA career due to the absence of Keyonte George (ankle) on Thursday. The former USC guard has had a limited role in his rookie year, though, averaging just 2.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 16.6 minutes per game in his previous 20 appearances (one start) in 2024-25.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
