Isaiah Collier News: Struggles in start
Collier accumulated three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Hawks.
With Keyonte George (heel), Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (personal) and Brice Sensabaugh (illness) all on the sidelines, Collier had a tough night shooting the ball in the starting lineup. He's had a rough time during his rookie season and is now shooting 30.7 percent from the field and 15.7 percent from beyond the arc through 27 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now