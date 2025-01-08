Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Collier News: Struggles in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 10:55am

Collier accumulated three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Hawks.

With Keyonte George (heel), Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (personal) and Brice Sensabaugh (illness) all on the sidelines, Collier had a tough night shooting the ball in the starting lineup. He's had a rough time during his rookie season and is now shooting 30.7 percent from the field and 15.7 percent from beyond the arc through 27 appearances.

