Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier News: Stuffs stat sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Collier contributed seven points (3-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 win over San Antonio.

Collier failed to get a shot to fall from beyond the arc, but that didn't stop him from contributing elsewhere. He packed the stat sheet in his first NBA start, filling in admirably for Keyonte George (foot). Collier should fall back into a bench role following George's return to health, but Saturday was a promising step for the rookie out of USC.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now