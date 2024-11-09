Isaiah Collier News: Stuffs stat sheet

Collier contributed seven points (3-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 win over San Antonio.

Collier failed to get a shot to fall from beyond the arc, but that didn't stop him from contributing elsewhere. He packed the stat sheet in his first NBA start, filling in admirably for Keyonte George (foot). Collier should fall back into a bench role following George's return to health, but Saturday was a promising step for the rookie out of USC.