Isaiah Collier News: Ties season high with four steals
Collier recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and four steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 win over the Wizards.
Collier led the team in assists Wednesday while also tying a season high with four steals. With the rebuilding Jazz appearing to begin managing the workloads of their key contributors, the rookie guard should see plenty of ball-handling responsibilities to close out the season. Collier has averaged 11.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes over 11 games in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now