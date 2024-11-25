Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Crawford headshot

Isaiah Crawford Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Crawford (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

One of the Kings' three two-way players, Crawford has yet to make his NBA debut and hasn't suited up for the G League's Stockton Kings since Nov. 17 while he recovers from a left ankle sprain. The Kings haven't indicated that Crawford is dealing with a long-term injury, so he can be viewed as day-to-day for the time being.

Isaiah Crawford
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now