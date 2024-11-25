Isaiah Crawford Injury: Not playing Monday
Crawford (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
One of the Kings' three two-way players, Crawford has yet to make his NBA debut and hasn't suited up for the G League's Stockton Kings since Nov. 17 while he recovers from a left ankle sprain. The Kings haven't indicated that Crawford is dealing with a long-term injury, so he can be viewed as day-to-day for the time being.
