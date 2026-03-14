Isaiah Crawford News: Earns triple-double in G League win

Crawford racked up 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block over 32 minutes in Friday's 128-101 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Crawford made up for his subpar scoring output with a display of his versatility, which led to his first triple-double of the campaign. He's currently serving under a two-way contract with the Rockets and has moved back and forth between the NBA and G League clubs, but he's mostly a backup asset for the parent team. He'll aim to extend a productive streak if he remains active with the Vipers in upcoming contests.