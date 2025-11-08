One of Houston's three two-way players, Crawford wasn't available for the Rockets' season-opening loss to the Thunder due to a sprained ankle, but he's been fully recovered from that injury for a couple weeks now and joined Rio Grande Valley for the start of the G League campaign. Crawford has yet to make his Rockets debut, and as was the case last season when he was a two-way player for Sacramento, he's expected to see scarce opportunities at the NBA level in 2025-26. He should, however, be in line for ample minutes whenever he suits up for Rio Grande Valley.