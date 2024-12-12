Isaiah Crawford News: Looks sharp in G League win

Crawford tallied 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 120-117 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Crawford contributed across the board on the way to a victory, tying Skal Labissiere for the team lead in scoring while accounting for three of his team's eight steals and two of eight total blocks. This marks his top offensive performance of the 2024-25 season following a sluggish six-point showing Monday against Salt Lake City. Crawford is one of Sacramento's two-way players, though he'll continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League this season.