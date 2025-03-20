Isaiah Crawford News: Pours in 29 points in G League

Crawford registered 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes Wednesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 121-101 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Making his first G League appearance since March 4, Crawford led his squad in points, rebounds and steals. The two-way forward appeared in three straight games for Sacramento earlier in the month but totaled only 10 minutes across that stretch. Look for him to see more consistent playing time now that he's back with Stockton.