Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Crawford headshot

Isaiah Crawford News: Pours in 29 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 8:05am

Crawford registered 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes Wednesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 121-101 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Making his first G League appearance since March 4, Crawford led his squad in points, rebounds and steals. The two-way forward appeared in three straight games for Sacramento earlier in the month but totaled only 10 minutes across that stretch. Look for him to see more consistent playing time now that he's back with Stockton.

Isaiah Crawford
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now