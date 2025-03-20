Isaiah Crawford News: Pours in 29 vs. Blue

Crawford registered 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes Wednesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 121-101 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Crawford dominated across the board in his first G League action since March 4, leading his squad in points, rebounds and steals. The two-way forward played in three straight games for Sacramento earlier in the month but totaled only 10 minutes across this stretch, so look for him to see chances to stay sharp in the G League as the season winds down.