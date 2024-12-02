Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Crawford headshot

Isaiah Crawford News: Returns to action in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 11:13am

Crawford (ankle) played 32 minutes Sunday in the G League Stockton Kings' 125-106 win over the San Diego Clippers, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three blocks.

Crawford returned to action for Stockton for the first time since Nov. 17 after missing two weeks with a left ankle sprain. The undrafted rookie out of Louisiana Tech is under contract with Sacramento on a two-way deal but has yet to make his NBA debut.

Isaiah Crawford
Sacramento Kings
