Isaiah Crawford News: Scores 13 points in G League
Crawford had 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 104-99 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Crawford had an average performance in his fourth consecutive G League start. Despite being a two-way player for Sacramento, the rookie has seen most of his playing time at Stockton lately, averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.9 minutes per contest.
