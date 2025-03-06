Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Dealing with nasal fracture
Hartenstein has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a nasal fracture, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
The nasal fracture is a new diagnosis for Hartenstein, who recently suffered a facial contusion in the club's overtime loss to Minnesota on Feb. 24. The big man will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Jalen Williams (wrist), Luguentz Dort (knee) and Cason Wallace (knee) on the shelf Friday, meaning the club will have to rely heavily on its usual second unit.
