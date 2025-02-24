Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Doesn't return vs. Minnesota

Hartenstein (nose) didn't return to Monday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves. He finished the game with four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes.

Hartenstein took a shot to the nose from an opposing player in the third quarter and was unable to return the rest of the way. The big man will undergo further evaluation on his nose Tuesday, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today, and his next chance to play will come in Wednesday's matchup against Brooklyn.