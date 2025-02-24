Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Exits with facial injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:08am

Hartenstein didn't return to Monday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves after being diagnosed with a facial contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said after the game that Hartenstein will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Hartenstein took a shot to the nose from an opposing player in the third quarter and checked out of the game with 8:48 remaining in the period. The center finished with four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes. Though the injury suppressed his playing time Monday, Hartenstein's minutes have been trending down since Chet Holmgren -- who sat out against the Timberwolves for rest purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set -- rejoined the lineup Feb. 7. In the ensuing eight games, Hartenstein is averaging 9.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
