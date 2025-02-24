Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:09am

Hartenstein checked out of the game with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves after sustaining an apparent injury to his nose, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein took a shot from an opposing player while going for a rebound in the third quarter, and he left for the locker room with a bloody nose. If the big man is unable to return, the Thunder could rely more heavily on Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams to fill minutes at center down the stretch.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
