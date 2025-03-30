Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Iffy to face Chicago on Monday
Hartenstein (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Hartenstein is in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest after exiting Saturday's win over Indiana due to left hip soreness. With Chet Holmgren (hip) and Jaylin Williams (hip) also being listed as questionable for Monday's matchup, Kenrich Williams, Branden Carlson and Dillon Jones could receive a bump in minutes in the frontcourt.
