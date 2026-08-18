Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Managing ankle injury
Hartenstein (ankle) won't play for Germany during this summer's FIBA 2027 World Cup Qualifiers, per Eurohoops.net.
The 28-year-old center is erring on the side of caution ahead of the NBA regular season, opting to sit out the international competition. It doesn't sound like there's much concern regarding his availability for the start of training camp in the fall, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on Hartenstein's status until then.
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