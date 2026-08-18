Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Managing ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 12:28pm

Hartenstein (ankle) won't play for Germany during this summer's FIBA 2027 World Cup Qualifiers, per Eurohoops.net.

The 28-year-old center is erring on the side of caution ahead of the NBA regular season, opting to sit out the international competition. It doesn't sound like there's much concern regarding his availability for the start of training camp in the fall, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on Hartenstein's status until then.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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